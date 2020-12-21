(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
In addition to decking their halls for the holidays, Nick Thielen and his wife Teresa have also made sure to deck the 1950s vintage truck parked in front of their Plymouth home. In October, the Sun Sailor featured Nick, an engineer for General Mills, and his Halloween-themed creation, and shared his love for tinkering with vintage vehicles and giving new life to old parts. Despite the truck being registered as a 1950 Chevrolet pickup, it’s actually the compilation of several vintage parts – all from different years – “with some new parts thrown in,” he said. Nick is pictured with the decked out truck near the corner of 40th Place and Harbor Lane in Plymouth.
