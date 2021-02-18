Residents of the communities along the Southwest Light Rail line can learn more about construction in their area by tuning in to video tours or by attending an upcoming virtual town hall meeting.
Eden Prairie and St. Louis Park virtual video tours are available and other corridor cities will be featured in future weeks. The videos provide an overview of 2020 construction accomplishments and what to expect in 2021. Project staff will also be available to answer questions and discuss the project at upcoming virtual meetings. Each session will highlight a city along the corridor.
The St. Louis Park virtual session will be 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, and the Hopkins session will be 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. The Eden Prairie session will be 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, March 1, and the Minnetonka session will be 3-4 p.m. Friday, March 5.
Links to the sessions and a recording of Jan. 14 Minneapolis virtual town hall are available at metrocouncil.org/Transportation/Projects/Light-Rail-Projects/Southwest-LRT/Public-Involvement.aspx
