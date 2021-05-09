Does anyone remember any of the thousands of famous rhyming Burma-Shave sets of six sequential signs that dotted the nation’s highways from the 1920s to the 1960s? Tom Peterson, of St. Louis Park, has recreated a set of those humorous advertising gimmicks in front of his home on Eliot View Road. The above poem is from the World War II era. Peterson plans to create additional handcrafted placards and swap them out occasionally. While providing the neighborhood with a welcome bit of nostalgia, Peterson hopes the postings will provide a side benefit: slower speeds. (Photo collage by Bruce Lindquist)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.