Victory garden signs sprout in St. Louis Park - 1

Does anyone remember any of the thousands of famous rhyming Burma-Shave sets of six sequential signs that dotted the nation’s highways from the 1920s to the 1960s? Tom Peterson, of St. Louis Park, has recreated a set of those humorous advertising gimmicks in front of his home on Eliot View Road. The above poem is from the World War II era. Peterson plans to create additional handcrafted placards and swap them out occasionally. While providing the neighborhood with a welcome bit of nostalgia, Peterson hopes the postings will provide a side benefit: slower speeds. (Photo collage by Bruce Lindquist)

