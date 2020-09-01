Vibe Organic Juice Bar is partnering with Children’s Minnesota during September for the Shine Bright for Cancer Kids campaign, the health care system’s annual fundraiser for its Cancer Kids Fund. Children’s Minnesota cares for nearly one thousand kids living with cancer every year and the fund provides services that bring comfort to families and supports research.
“In these uncertain times, we can’t forget about the kids in our community who are facing difficult diagnoses and need our support now more than ever,” said Jennifer Soderholm, chief development officer and president of the Children’s Minnesota Foundation. “Children’s Minnesota is committed to providing the best treatment plans for our kids along with so many other services that are essential to supporting families during their cancer journeys. This wouldn’t be possible without our generous business partners and individual supporters.”
Vibe Organic Juice Bar, 4720 Excelsior Boulevard, St. Louis Park, will donate 10% of proceeds for every Acai House Bowl purchased to the foundation.
For more information or to make an online donation, visit childrensmn.org/shinebrightforkids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.