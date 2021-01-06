Wayzata Police and Fire Departments and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Water Patrol responded to a call Tuesday that a vehicle had broken through the ice near the Wayzata Sailing School on Wayzata Bay of Lake Minnetonka.
According to Wayzata Police, the call came in just after 10 a.m. and all occupants of the vehicle were able to escape unharmed before it became completely submerged.
Wayzata Police said the lake access next to the Wayzata Sailing School will be closed until further notice.
According to the sheriff’s department, ice conditions on Wayzata Bay are extremely dangerous, with some areas unsafe to even walk on.
Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson said Dec. 31 that ice on Hennepin County lakes is extremely unpredictable and highly unsafe and that people should be extra cautious.
“Although the temperatures are low enough to freeze our lakes, the safety risk on the ice still remains very high,” Hutchinson said.
The sheriff reminds those who go out on lakes to always carry ice picks for self-recovery and a small throw bag to help if someone else who goes through the ice. The sheriff said if you fall through the ice, try to remain calm while returning back to the ice you were walking on before. He also advised people to check ice thickness continually as they move out and to never walk on ice that is not at least four inches of clear hard ice while keeping in mind that areas of animal activity greatly weaken ice where they are active.
