Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People, the Twin Cities’ largest food pantry, will begin its annual participation in the Minnesota FoodShare campaign.

From March 1 through April 12, VEAP will aim to restock its on-site food pantry both with food purchased through financial donations and non-perishable food items donated by local community groups, faith organizations, businesses and neighbors.

The food pantry distributed 4,333,522 pounds of food to families, individuals, seniors and children in 2019, a full 20 percent more than all of 2018 and nearly 600,000 pounds more than the previous record in 2017.

The growing needs of food pantry visitors remain a challenging constant and the March drive ensures the food pantry is fully stocked to meet the needs of the Bloomington, Richfield, Edina and south Minneapolis communities.

VEAP aims to raise $175,000 and 75,000 pounds of food during the drive.

Info: veap.org/march-food-fund-drive-2020

Load comments