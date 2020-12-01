Unpacking Myths and Facts about Vaping, a virtual workshop for teens, will be 3:30-4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. Participants can register at surveymonkey.com/r/virtualworkshopregistration.
Every participant who attends the workshop and completes the pre and post surveys will be added to a drawing for one of several $10 gift cards.
By exploring the facts about vaping/e-cigarettes, students can gain an understanding about the negative health impacts of nicotine and other chemicals in e-liquid, opportunities for tobacco prevention and harm reduction action and the direct connection between smoking and lung cancer.
The workshop is sponsored by the Allina Health, Virgina Piper Cancer Institute, the Tobacco-Free Alliance, the American Cancer Society, Breathe Free North and ANSR.
This event is funded in part by a Tobacco-Free Communities grant from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.