A couple of events in Eden Prairie will be of interest to residents. The plans for February center around Valentine’s Day-themed events.
Included is a skating event, followed by breakfast.
Skate with Your Date
A pre-Valentine’s Day event, Skate with Your Date, will be hosted under the stars 8-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Staring Lake Park, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie. Bring your own skates and enjoy music, luminarias and hot chocolate by the bonfires. Info: No registration required.
Valentine’s Day breakfast
A Valentine’s Day breakfast will be hosted 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Eden Prairie Senior Center’s community room, 8950 Eden Prairie Road. The breakfast will be catered and sponsored by Dentists of Eden Prairie. The cost is $11 per person and the registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 7. Info: Call 952-949-8300
