The St. Louis Park Fire Department, other city staff and St. Louis Park Public Schools will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Aquila Elementary School, 8500 W. 31st St. in St. Louis Park.
The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to individuals ages 18 and older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine, which means individuals who receive this vaccine are considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving it. No insurance is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3pUzlGE to register.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.