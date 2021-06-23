The St. Louis Park Fire Department, other city staff and St. Louis Park Public Schools will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Aquila Elementary School, 8500 W. 31st St. in St. Louis Park.

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to individuals ages 18 and older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine, which means individuals who receive this vaccine are considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving it. No insurance is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3pUzlGE to register.

