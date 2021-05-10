A mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be at Excelsior United Methodist Church, 881 Third Ave. in Excelsior, 4-7 p.m., Thursday, May 20. The vaccine bus has all the same equipment and cleanliness as a regular vaccination site.
Church staff and volunteers will be at the vaccination event to answer any questions before and during the bus visit. Blue Cross Blue Shield health care workers will administer the vaccines. Everyone who arrives for an appointment will get a vaccine. Some walk-in appointments will be available for those who cannot sign up ahead of time.
The vaccine is available to all community members ages 18 and older. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and no insurance or ID will be requested.
To sign up for a vaccination or for questions, contact Jordan at jordan@excelsiorumc.org or call the church at 952-474-5471.
To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, visit health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/vaccine/basics.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.