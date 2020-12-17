Recycle Your Holidays is a statewide holiday light recycling program and Eden Prairie residents may drop off unwanted light strands at any Eden Prairie Liquor location through the end of the year.
The three city liquor stores, and phone numbers, are at 8018 Den Rd., 952-949-8302; at 16508 W. 78th St., 952-949-8423; and at 968 Prairie Center Drive, 952-949-8433.
Info: 952-949-8300 or edenprairie.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.