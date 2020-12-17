xmas lights recycle

Recycle used holiday lights at any of the three Eden Prairie liquor stores.

Recycle Your Holidays is a statewide holiday light recycling program and Eden Prairie residents may drop off unwanted light strands at any Eden Prairie Liquor location through the end of the year.

The three city liquor stores, and phone numbers, are at 8018 Den Rd., 952-949-8302; at 16508 W. 78th St., 952-949-8423; and at 968 Prairie Center Drive, 952-949-8433.

Info: 952-949-8300 or edenprairie.org

