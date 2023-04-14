The Friends of the Hennepin County Library in Wayzata welcomes the public to a book sale 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

The sale will take place at Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., which is located next door to the Wayzata Library. 

