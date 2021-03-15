Urban Outfitters will open a new store Thursday, April 1, at Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka. The retailer offers a mix of women’s, men’s, accessories and home product assortments.

“When we were searching for the best possible site for our next Minnesota location, Ridgedale Center became the clear choice because of its strong customer base, ideal west-metro location, and overall store-mix,” said Kyle Surprise, district brand manager.

The new store will be located on the upper level of Nordstrom Lane.

To commemorate the opening, a special gift-with-purchase tote bag will be offered through opening weekend.

Urban Outfitters was founded in 1970 in a small space across the street from the University of Pennsylvania and now operates over 200 stores in the United States, Canada and Europe. For more information, visit urbanoutfitters.com.

