Urban Air Adventure Park in Plymouth reopens

Urban Air Adventure Park in Plymouth opened to the public June 20. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

 Kirill Makarenko

Urban Air Adventure Park – Plymouth reopened June 20 with new health, physical distancing and capacity protocols and new ticketing procedures.

Staff members are implementing enhanced cleaning procedures, with dedicated sanitation members on all shifts to thoroughly clean all high-touch surfaces. In addition, they will conduct regular overnight cleanings with cleaning products that are in accordance with those recommended by the CDC.

All employees are required to wear protective face coverings to ensure the health and safety of staff and customers. These measures will be in place until states and/or local ordinances say otherwise. Guests are encouraged to wear masks but are not required to do so.

The newly implemented two-hour increment ticketing system will help limit the number of guests at any given time, ensuring proper physical distancing protocols. Each guest, family or group will be allowed to visit the park for their reserved two hours, and guests will be asked to exit the facility before new guests can enter in order to adhere to capacity restrictions. Guests will be given colored time bands corresponding to the time on their tickets and staff will monitor the process.

