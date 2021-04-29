11:15 a.m. update - The Plymouth Police Department has arrested a 19-year-old suspect involved in Wednesday evening’s fatal hit-and-run crash in Plymouth. The man was was arrested and booked at the Hennepin County Jail for criminal vehicular homicide, pending formal charges by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.
According to the department, the Golden Valley Police Department located the vehicle a few hours after the crash.
___________________
The Plymouth Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run at approximately 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at County Road 24 and 32nd Avenue North. The vehicle is a black sedan, possibly a 2009-2014 Acura TL or similar vehicle.
The driver hit a pedestrian and fled the scene. Anyone with information about the crash or a vehicle matching this description is encouraged to contact Detective Mike Passig at 763-509-5139.
The department is handling the investigation with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.