The Minnesota State Patrol had identified Jessica Marie Arel, 39, of Loretto as the pedestrian in a wheelchair who was struck and killed by a box truck Monday morning while crossing the southbound 494 off ramp crosswalk along westbound Highway 55 in Plymouth. The incident was reported just after 11 a.m.

The report does not contain information about the driver of the truck.

Also responding were the Plymouth police and fire departments and Allina Ambulance. 

