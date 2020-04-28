UPDATED INFORMATION

A 61-year-old Hopkins man was found dead just before 7 a.m. Tuesday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 494 in Minnetonka.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s report notes that James Mark Smith was injured in the crash around 7:40 p.m. Monday, when he was driving a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on the freeway at the exit ramp to eastbound Highway 7, lost control and ran off the roadway.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the incident. According to the patrol’s report, Smith was not wearing a helmet.

