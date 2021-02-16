dog 1

Bevis was in the vehicle that was stolen Monday, Feb. 15, in Eden Prairie. If you see Beavis, call 911.

UPDATE: Bevis, the dog stolen during a car theft in Eden Prairie Monday, Feb. 15, has been found.

Eden Prairie city officials announced Wednesday, Feb. 17, that the dog and the Camry were found the night of Feb. 16 in Golden Valley. The dog was unharmed and the two occupants of the vehicle were arrested and are in custody.

A 2002 tan Toyota Camry (plate number 593-UND) was stolen about 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 15, with the dog's owner inside.

The theft took place at the Holiday gas station in Eden Prairie, 8051 Flying Cloud Drive.

The vehicle had been left running with keys in the ignition. 

The dog, a Weimaraner answering to the name of Bevis, was wearing a blue and red bandana.

If you see the vehicle or dog, please call 911 immediately.

dog2

This vehicle, plate number 593-UND, was stolen in Eden Prairie about 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15. If you see this car, which was stolen with the owner's dog in it, call 911.
