A band of snow moving through the metro Thursday morning created dangerous driving conditions and resulted in multiple crashes.
A single-vehicle crash at about 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Valley View Road and Golden Triangle Drive in Eden Prairie resulted in the death of the driver of a SUV.
The individual, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Eden Prairie police, fire, and EMS responded. They were assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol.
No other information about the crash in the industrial/office area of Eden Prairie has been released.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
