The following dementia support is available through programs offered at the Hopkins Activity Center, designed for those living with dementia, and their family members, caregivers and friends.
Growing Connections
From 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Tuesdays through May 23, the activity center will offer a free gardening program created for people living with early dementia and their care partners, offered by Hennepin County Master Gardeners in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association. No gardening experience or garden space are necessary. Supplies will be provided. Register for Growing Connections by calling the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.
Dancing for Mind and Body
From 3-4 p.m. on Thursdays April 27-May 18, all levels of dancers are invited to partake in a free four-week program created for people with early dementia and their care partners. Provided by a seasoned dance instructor, participants will learn basic dance steps and build on skills. Open to all seniors.
Alzheimer’s Effective Communication Strategies
From 2-3 p.m. on Monday, May 22, the center is offering a free session to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s and identify strategies to help communicate at each stage of the disease.
To register and find more information, call the Activity Center at 952-939-1333 or visithopkinsmn.com/activitycenter. Hopkins Activity Center, located at 33 14th Avenue North, serves as a gathering place for adults to participate in recreational, social, educational, fitness and volunteer opportunities.
