Jack and the Ghost

Local musicians, Chan Poling and Lucy Mitchell, will present their new book, “Jack and the Ghost” Thursday, Nov. 21, at Excelsior Bay Books.

Lenny the Loon: a Tour of the Twin Cities

Mikaela Casey will sign copies of her new book, “Lenny the Loon: a Tour of the Twin Cities” Saturday, Nov. 30, at Excelsior Bay Books.

Both events will be at Excelsior Bay Books, 36 Water St. in downtown Excelsior.

For more information, visit excelsiorbaybooks.indielite.org.

