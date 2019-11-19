Local musicians, Chan Poling and Lucy Mitchell will present their new book, “Jack and the Ghost” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
On Nov. 30 or Small Business Saturday, Mikaela Casey will sign copies of her new book, “Lenny the Loon: a Tour of the Twin Cities.”
Both events will be at Excelsior Bay Books, 36 Water St. in downtown Excelsior.
For more information, visit excelsiorbaybooks.indielite.org.
