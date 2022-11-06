Using a free cell phone app called Artivive, Minneapolis artist Matt Semke demonstrates how to view augmented reality, changing from the still image portrayed in reality to another figure on the app. Semke uses the app to either showcase how he made the image or to reveal animations. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Using a free cell phone app called Artivive, Minneapolis artist Matt Semke demonstrates how to view augmented reality, changing from the still image portrayed in reality to another figure on the app. Semke uses the app to either showcase how he made the image or to reveal animations. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Using a free cell phone app called Artivive, Minneapolis artist Matt Semke demonstrates how to view augmented reality, changing from the still image portrayed in reality to another figure on the app. Semke uses the app to either showcase how he made the image or to reveal animations. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Using a free cell phone app called Artivive, Minneapolis artist Matt Semke demonstrates how to view augmented reality, changing from the still image portrayed in reality to another figure on the app. Semke uses the app to either showcase how he made the image or to reveal animations. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Minneapolis artist Matt Semke, who works in virtual reality and augmented reality, showcases his work Oct. 25 at a Twin Cities Film Fest event at REM5 in St. Louis Park in which visitors could dabble in gaming, virtual stories, educational programs and art. He printed wall hangings he made in a virtual space for the event. Art that spun on record players created a flip-book type effect as figures appeared to dance under a strobe light. Semke has been making daily art for more than 15 years, not missing a day for nearly 6,000 days in a row, he said. Semke shares his often-animated art at catswilleatyou.com. Semke had been a pioneer in creating animated GIFs as art about 15 years ago, leading to a recent interview with The Atlantic about GIFs. “In the same way, I was excited about GIFs, I’m excited about VR and AR now because there’s not a whole lot of people doing it,” Semke told the Sun Sailor. “We’re at the beginning of it. That’s super exciting for me.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.