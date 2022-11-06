Minneapolis artist Matt Semke, who works in virtual reality and augmented reality, showcases his work Oct. 25 at a Twin Cities Film Fest event at REM5 in St. Louis Park in which visitors could dabble in gaming, virtual stories, educational programs and art. He printed wall hangings he made in a virtual space for the event. Art that spun on record players created a flip-book type effect as figures appeared to dance under a strobe light. Semke has been making daily art for more than 15 years, not missing a day for nearly 6,000 days in a row, he said. Semke shares his often-animated art at catswilleatyou.com. Semke had been a pioneer in creating animated GIFs as art about 15 years ago, leading to a recent interview with The Atlantic about GIFs. “In the same way, I was excited about GIFs, I’m excited about VR and AR now because there’s not a whole lot of people doing it,” Semke told the Sun Sailor. “We’re at the beginning of it. That’s super exciting for me.”

