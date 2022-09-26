United Properties recently broke ground on The Ellie, a new four-story residential community development on 6 acres in Eden Prairie.
Located 12 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis, and a 15-minute drive to Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport at the intersection of Lincoln Lane and Eden Prairie Road, The Ellie will consist of 239 units including studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Twenty-five percent of the residential units will be affordable.
“United Properties is excited to break ground and deliver this multifamily project to the city and residents of Eden Prairie,” said Scott Peterson, vice president of hospitality and office development, United Properties.
“Purchasing the land was complex; it included the acquisition of seven off-market homes, as well as rezoning, relocating major utilities, right-of-way changes, and a Tax Increment Financing agreement,” Peterson said. “We arrive at today’s groundbreaking thanks to close coordination with the city council, city and county staff, and the Metropolitan Council’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority.”
Named after Elizabeth F. Ellet, a writer who visited the area in the mid-1800s and is credited with naming Eden Prairie, The Ellie has a large outdoor courtyard area for residents to gather with friends and family, plus shared indoor spaces such as a fitness center, a community lounge and fireplace, bike storage rooms, storage spaces to rent, and underground and surface parking.
The central courtyard area will have an outdoor pool with lounge seating and shade umbrellas, a children’s play area, a culinary garden to grow food, an outdoor kitchen and fire pit area, and a lawn area for games.
The project was designed to maximize natural light in all indoor spaces, and features refined materials and a color palette that mimics Eden Prairie’s natural surroundings.
Apartments will have oversized windows, balconies/patios, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and kitchen islands. A mail room and parcel package lockers will make it easy to receive mail and packages worry-free.
“The Ellie is a great example of an infill development opportunity that benefits the overall community,” said Carrie Eggleston, senior development manager, United Properties. “We worked closely with the city of Eden Prairie to vacate the existing road (Lincoln Lane) and replace seven homes with 239 units of new construction — all in close proximity to area amenities.”
“We’re proud we were able to preserve four of the original homes and physically move them to new locations in Minnesota,” she added.
The development is close to a robust park network — including Miller and Round Lake parks — and is located seven minutes from public transit with easy access to Highways 212 and 5.
The Ellie was designed by DLR Group and is being constructed by Eagle Building Company. Construction on The Ellie is anticipated to be complete by the spring of 2024.
United Properties is owned by the Pohlad Companies and is headquartered in Minneapolis, with offices in Denver and Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.uproperties.com and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
