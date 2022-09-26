United Properties recently broke ground on The Ellie, a new four-story residential community development on 6 acres in Eden Prairie.

Located 12 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis, and a 15-minute drive to Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport at the intersection of Lincoln Lane and Eden Prairie Road, The Ellie will consist of 239 units including studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Twenty-five percent of the residential units will be affordable.

