Uncertain waters for Lake Minnetonka marina

Tonka Bay Marina owner Gabriel Jabbour said it’s been very confusing, not knowing what they can and cannot do. But, the marina has worked hard with the governor’s office to clarify that, he added.
People can put their boat in Lake Minnetonka and come use it, he said. But, the public cannot come into the office. Communicating with the marina is now done by email. He is still debating on whether to have bathrooms open, he said.
If boaters need something fixed, they must contact Jabbour via email. The marina also has to quarantine the boat for a number of days, which he is still determining, he said.
Something he worries most about is his employee’s safety, including the teens 16 years and older working at the gas docks.
“Those guys think they’re invincible,” he said.
Jabbour is trying to develop a system where the gas dock is not open on the weekends. Traffic jams occur at the dock and he wants to prevent any crowding.
“The kids that work for us, we have to protect those kids,” he said. People send their children to his marina for a summer job and work to keep them safe. There are many concerns about dealing with tractors and skid loaders for moving boats. “Now, we have one more thing,” he said.
Marina employees can’t be in close contact with people to follow the rules of social distancing. But, how this will work “is a major logistical issue,” he said. If a small boat comes in with five people in it, “I don’t see how could our people not be right up to them,” he added.
Jabbour said that he is lucky to have several pieces of equipment for moving the boats. Each piece of machinery is designated to an employee. Only the person with their name on it can use it, he said, adding that all of these precautions are meaningless if they don’t practice social distancing.
All summer Jabbour will be on the defensive by making sure none of his employees get sick, he said. He is already preparing for the situation in the fall. This is to ensure that when they go to take the boats from the water, they can do it. If the team isn’t intact, “the consequences are very expensive,” he said.
“I’m more focused on getting out of the water than getting in the water,” he said.
But when the boats are put in the water, the system might look a little different. “Now, it’s kind of like valet parking,” he said.
Jabbour wants to avoid crowding at the dock. His idea is for people to wait in their car until their boat is ready. Then they should get in and out of the way for the next boat.
So far, the marina has put fewer than 10 boats in the lake. Some customers have been frustrated their boat isn’t in the water yet. While others are skipping the summer entirely due to concerns about getting their boat out in the fall or for their own health, he said.
Jabbour asks that everyone use common sense and be patient on the lake. Some of the short-term gains such as going on the lake and doing what you want for a week could be offset by severe consequences for years to come, he said.
“I am protecting my customers and their assets by trying to do my best to be available,” he said, adding he cannot do so as if nothing has happened. He wants customers to know that this is a fluid process. “Our plan has to adjust based on reality.”
