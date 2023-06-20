Ukrainian singer and Eurovision Song Contest winner Jamala brought her strong voice and love of her country to Veterans’ Memorial Amphitheater in St. Louis Park June 14. She won the major European competition in 2016 for her song “1944,” about Joseph Stalin’s forced deportation of her Crimean ancestors. Ahead of plans for the Slavic Experience festival to come to the West End Festival Site in St. Louis Park Aug. 5-6, Jamala appeared before an enthusiastic audience, including Ukrainian refugees now living in Minnesota. The audience danced and frequently chanted Jamala’s name throughout the performance. Amid blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags by the stage and in the seats, Jamala said Ukraine’s current struggle against the ongoing Russian invasion is a fight for more than the country’s borders. “It’s a fight for our freedom, our culture, our language,” she said before performing a new song she wrote about Crimea. She often spoke to the crowd in the Ukrainian language, blowing kisses to them and reaching out for high fives. She thanked Ukraine’s supporters worldwide, singing, “Thank you, stranger, for your help to me.” To learn more about the Slavic Experience, visit slavicexperience.com.

