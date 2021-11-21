The Ugly Sweater Dash 5K event will be 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5, in St. Louis Park.
Open to all ages, the 5K course loops through Louisiana Oaks Park and the lighted trees of Oak Hill Park before ending at Park Tavern for a post-race celebration. Registrants receive a medal and goodie bag.
The registration fee is $40 through Dec. 4; and race-day registration is $50. The race begins at 4 p.m. Dec. 5. Pre-race packet pickup will be Dec. 3.
Visit www.stlouispark.org/rec-registration to register.
