Selected from a pool of statewide applicants, Minnetonka residents, Jean Hauff and Kelly Wei have been accepted into the eight-month Minnesota Partners in Policymaking leadership training, which starts this fall.
Participants include adults with disabilities and parents raising children with developmental disabilities. Hauff has a learning disability and hearing loss, and she receives technology assistance with an iPhone and iPad, Apple Watch and laptop. She has a job coach and gets support from her family by living at home. She is interested in inclusive higher education, accessible housing, and competitive employment. She values supported decision making and person-centered planning. Hauff is an advocate at Arc Minnesota and wants to learn to be a better advocate for herself and others.
Wei is raising a daughter with Williams Syndromew, which is a genetic condition. It is characterized by medical problems, including cardiovascular disease, developmental delays, and learning challenges. Wei works closely with her daughter with schoolwork and supervises her daily functions and many medical needs. Wei is a board member with the national Williams Syndrome Association and vice president at Medtronic. Even with the resources from the Williams Syndrome Association and the support from ABLED Employee Resource Group on disabilities at Medtronic, Wei finds that advocacy is needed for her daughter. As a first-generation immigrant, Wei said she recognizes that great progress has been made by Americans with Disabilities Act and special education laws in the U.S., but there is a long way to go to recognize and uphold disability rights for all individuals with disabilities.
