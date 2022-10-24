Selected from a pool of statewide applicants, Minnetonka residents, Jean Hauff and Kelly Wei have been accepted into the eight-month Minnesota Partners in Policymaking leadership training, which starts this fall.

Participants include adults with disabilities and parents raising children with developmental disabilities. Hauff has a learning disability and hearing loss, and she receives technology assistance with an iPhone and iPad, Apple Watch and laptop. She has a job coach and gets support from her family by living at home. She is interested in inclusive higher education, accessible housing, and competitive employment. She values supported decision making and person-centered planning. Hauff is an advocate at Arc Minnesota and wants to learn to be a better advocate for herself and others.

