Two men, 18-year-old Cameron Skaalerud and 29-year-old Kyle Klejewski, were charged via summons Feb. 21 for two separate thefts at the Eden Prairie Scheels earlier this year.
According to police, the thefts occurred within a day of each other.
A criminal complaint for the Jan. 5 incident detailed that officers were dispatched to the store following a reported theft and found that Skaalerud had allegedly swapped the price tags for a set of skates and blades. Both items were worth $759.99 but the skates were rung up for $50.
Klejewski allegedly admitted to changing the price tags in order to pay a lower price.
According to a separate criminal complaint, on Jan. 6 officers were again dispatched to the store following a reported theft where it was alleged that Klejewski left the store with several items that he did not pay for. The items totaled $526.97.
Officers found Klejewski in the store as well as some of the items he allegedly did not pay for. When inside the Scheels loss prevention office, he was identified as the man who stole the items and admitted to “stealing items to pay a friend back.”
If either man is convicted, the gross misdemeanor charge of theft for more than $500 but less than $1,001 holds a maximum sentence of up to one year in prison and/or a fine of up to $3,000.
