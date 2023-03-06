Nine students who caddied in the state of Minnesota have been awarded the Evans Scholarship – a full housing and tuition college grant offered to golf caddies – following a final selection meeting interview held at The Minikahda Club in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 31.

Two of the caddies are local, including Hazeltine National Golf Club caddies Cory Stewart living in Eden Prairie and attending Eden Prairie High School as well as Jon “Mack” Gilbertson living in Excelsior and attending Minnetonka High School.

