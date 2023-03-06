Nine students who caddied in the state of Minnesota have been awarded the Evans Scholarship – a full housing and tuition college grant offered to golf caddies – following a final selection meeting interview held at The Minikahda Club in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 31.
Two of the caddies are local, including Hazeltine National Golf Club caddies Cory Stewart living in Eden Prairie and attending Eden Prairie High School as well as Jon “Mack” Gilbertson living in Excelsior and attending Minnetonka High School.
According to a press release, each caddie has “a unique story that reflects the scholarship’s four selection criteria: a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need and outstanding character.”
Both students will begin college this fall as Evans Scholars and are expected to attend the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities. The Evans Scholarship is valued at more than $125,000 over four years.
“Each student has demonstrated excellence in the classroom, on the golf course and in their communities,” Joe Desch, scholarship chairman, said. “We are thrilled for them to join an exceptional class of newly awarded Evans Scholars from across the nation.”
Evans Scholars selection meeting interviews will continue nationwide through the spring. When the 2022-23 selection meeting process is complete, an estimated 325 caddies are expected to be awarded the Evans Scholarship.
Currently, a record 1,100 caddies are enrolled at 22 universities across the nation as Evans Scholars, and more than 11,800 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr.
Scholarship funds come mostly from contributions by more than 36,000 supporters across the country, who are members of the Evans Scholars Par Club program. Additionally, all proceeds from the BMW Championship, the penultimate PGA Tour Playoff event in the PGA Tour’s FedExCup competition, are donated to the Evans Scholars Foundation.
To learn more about the scholarship program, visit wgaesf.org.
