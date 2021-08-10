The city of Minnetonka will have three elected positions on the 2021 ballot Tuesday, Nov. 2 – mayor and both at-large council seats. The candidate seats belong to Mayor Brad Wiersum, At-Large (Seat A) Councilmember Deb Calvert and At-Large (Seat B) Councilmember Susan Carter.

Candidate filings officially closed Aug. 10. John Kuhl and Wiersum (incumbent) have filed for mayor. Those who filed for Seat A are: Karen Ahlbrecht Marshall Glynn, Iola Kostrzewski, Wyn Ray and Calvert (incumbent). Those who filed for Seat B are: Stacy Cranbrook, Jim Hadley, Daniel Kral, Ash Patel and Kimberly Wilburn.

All seats are four-year terms from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2025. Elected candidates will be sworn into office at the first meeting in January.

