More than 50 teachers and staff from 14 Minnesota school districts spent the week of Aug. 3 virtually immersed in an array of businesses from across the country.
The third teacher externship program matches teachers, administrators and other instructional staff from all levels of K-12 schooling with companies for virtual, interactive experiences. Volunteers from more than 40 companies, including Fortune 500 businesses, small businesses and nonprofits, participated in this event for educators.
Hosted by the TwinWest Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the goal was to strengthen relationships between educators and local businesses and give teachers a better understanding of how their subject matter is applied and used in the professional world.
The first two teacher externships were conducted in-person. The transition to virtual allowed businesses from across the country to participate, including Mazda Toyota, FedEx and ClearChannel.
“Organizing an event of this magnitude requires immense collaboration between businesses and schools – and we are thrilled with how smoothly it has gone,” said Shannon Full, president and CEO of TwinWest. “There is a tremendous enthusiasm in our region for talent attraction, retention and development – and it all starts with connecting educators with businesses.”
TwinWest is a regional chamber representing businesses in Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Golden Valley, Hopkins, Medicine Lake, Minnetonka, New Hope, Plymouth and St. Louis Park. For more information, visit twinwest.com.
