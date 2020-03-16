The TwinWest Chamber of Commerce has canceled all events for the rest of March and April due to the coronavirus.
The announcement came March 13, just prior to event recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Even before the state announcement to limit gatherings, TwinWest Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Shannon Full wrote to members, “Your health and well being are our number one priority. Therefore, the leadership at the Chamber has decided to postpone all Chamber events for the remainder of March and April.”
The chamber planned to communicate information about postponements to individuals who had registered for events.
“Your engagement and attendance at our events is very important to us, but your safety and the safety of others is more important,” Full said. “We look forward to seeing you all very soon, once this is under control.”
The chamber, based in St. Louis Park, includes members from Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Golden Valley, Hopkins, Maple Grove, Medicine Lake, Minnetonka, New Hope, Plymouth and St. Louis Park.
Info: twinwest.com
