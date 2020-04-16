Photographers like Amine Campbell of Emily & Me Photography in Plymouth, whose work has been disrupted due to COVID-19 restrictions, are taking their cameras to the streets – front porches to be exact – photographing families to document this time in history.
Campbell was inspired after watching a news story about a Massachusetts photographer who started the #thefrontporchproject in which she photographs families on their front porches - from 6 feet away - for a monetary donation to a charity. The idea is to document home life in the time of coronavirus.
“My goal is to provide families with affordable portraits and spread some happiness in this time of uncertainty as long as I’m able to,” Campbell said.
Campbell started her photography business almost four years ago, naming the business after her daughter Emily.
“This is the busiest time of the year for all the photographers and I know it’s taking a toll on all of us. Sadly, due to COVID-19, business has come to a halt,” she said.
Maternity sessions, gender reveals, newborns, seniors, quinceañeras, milestone sessions and even weddings are either on standby or canceled.
“But, hopefully, we’ll get back to normal sooner than later and we’re going to see families enjoying life even more,” she said.
On April 5, Campbell photographed 23 families across the metro, including the High and Hawkins families in northeast Plymouth.
Having a family portrait taken was something Yesi and Jon High had considered, but they hadn’t gotten around to scheduling a time.
After seeing Campbell’s social media post about the project, Yesi said she decided it was a good opportunity to have a family photo not only as a way to remember this unique time but also to commemorate her husband’s birthday, which was two days later.
Pam and Brett Hawkins, along with their 3-year-old daughter Nena, were also among those who had family photos taken as part of #thefrontporchproject.
“This is right up my alley. I love this kind of stuff,” said Pam Hawkins of helping each other, including small business owners like Campbell.
“Why not take advantage of a time when we’re all stuck at home and it’s a great idea just to have this time to take a family photo which we normally would never do,” she said.
Campbell is accepting a minimum of a $10 donation to either Emily & Me or to their charity of choice.
She asks that those who participate are within a 20-mile radius of Plymouth. Such communities include New Hope, Maple Grove, St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Golden Valley and Eden Prairie.
“The families are amazing and gave me an exceptionally warm welcome,” she said.
“Everybody was super happy about this project and really grateful. It made me so happy to see their smiles,” she said, adding she wishes she would’ve had more time to spend with the families.
To sign up for a 10-minute photography session, contact Campbell through Emily & Me Photography on Facebook or by calling 561-927-5047.
