The Paganicon Midwest Conference is March 17 through 19 at Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West, 3131 Campus Dr, Plymouth. Paganicon is a pagan conference with workshops, panels, discussions, social space, live music, a ball, vendors and more. In its 12th year, Paganicon is organized by Twin Cities Pagan Pride and a host of volunteers to provide an educational and social venue for pagans, Wiccans, heathens, druids, and other folk, craft, indigenous or magickal traditions.
The festival will include special guests Christopher Penczak, Andras Corban-Arthen, and Kristoffer Hughes, as well as Friday night concert entertainment Sharon Knight and Winter, international musicians who are currently working on their eighth studio album. Dynamic music and dance project, The Mechanist & The Star Goddess, will open the entertainment for the Equinox Masquerade Costume Ball, and they will be followed by Open Investigation, a group that combines classic rock and blues music with folk rock and psychedelic harmonies. The event will also include an art show, in which artists from all over the U.S. will be displaying various types of visual media. The art gallery is free and open to the public.
Twin Cities Pagan Pride is a 501(c)3 independent organization. Its mission is to educate the general public about earth-reverent faiths, promote religious tolerance for all faiths, and to provide a forum for the exploration, comparison, contrast, growth and expansion of diverse spiritual and religious ideas, theories, practices, traditions and views.
According to the organization, paganism continues to become one of the fastest growing religions in the U.S. The Twin Cities metro area has been dubbed “Paganistan” by Wiccans/pagans for having one of the highest pagan concentrations in the country. Since the event’s inception in 2011, attendance numbers have quadrupled.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.