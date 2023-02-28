The Paganicon Midwest Conference is March 17 through 19 at Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West, 3131 Campus Dr, Plymouth. Paganicon is a pagan conference with workshops, panels, discussions, social space, live music, a ball, vendors and more. In its 12th year, Paganicon is organized by Twin Cities Pagan Pride and a host of volunteers to provide an educational and social venue for pagans, Wiccans, heathens, druids, and other folk, craft, indigenous or magickal traditions.

The festival will include special guests Christopher Penczak, Andras Corban-Arthen, and Kristoffer Hughes, as well as Friday night concert entertainment Sharon Knight and Winter, international musicians who are currently working on their eighth studio album. Dynamic music and dance project, The Mechanist & The Star Goddess, will open the entertainment for the Equinox Masquerade Costume Ball, and they will be followed by Open Investigation, a group that combines classic rock and blues music with folk rock and psychedelic harmonies. The event will also include an art show, in which artists from all over the U.S. will be displaying various types of visual media. The art gallery is free and open to the public.

