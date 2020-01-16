The Twin Cities Jewish Humor Festival will include comedy events Saturday, Jan. 25, through Thursday, Feb. 6, in St. Louis Park and St. Paul.
A partnership of the Sabes Jewish Community Center and the St. Paul Jewish Community Center, the festival will celebrate the Jewish contribution to the world of humor, including stand-up, performances, authors, a workshop and an art exhibition.
The festival will feature local and national guest artists and comics who represent and reflect the diversity of Jewish culture and provide a Jewish humor lens on the world, according to organizers.
The festival will include YidLife Crisis presents YIDLIVE!, “Writing Funny” with Matt Goldman, “A Night of Jewish Storytelling,” “Rising Stars” featuring Emmy Blotnick and Jon Savitt, Alan Zweibel’s new book “A Field Guide to the Jewish People,” a satire and social justice workshop, the “Borscht Belt Time Machine,” plus art exhibitions featuring a series of works by Robin Schwartzman inspired by the bygone era of the Borscht Belt.
“Humor is a central part of Jewish culture” said Jonathan Gershberg, director of this year’s festival. “It’s such an honor to bring together some of the best Jewish performers in the country to celebrate and share that tradition with the larger Twin Cities community.”
Sabes JCC is located at 4330 Cedar Lake Road in St. Louis Park. The St. Paul JCC is located at 1375 St. Paul Ave. Tickets range from $12 to $25.
For tickets and the schedule, visit tcjhumorfest.org or call 1-800-838-3006.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.