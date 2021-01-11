The Twin Cities Jewish Humor Festival has announced this year’s line-up in a virtual event intended for the entire community.
This year’s festival includes local and national comics who represent and reflect the diversity of Jewish culture and provide a Jewish humor lens on the world.
The event includes three distinct experiences, plus a satire workshop for teens.
“This year’s Humor Fest feels more important than ever,” said Robyn Awend, JCC director of cultural arts.” This past year has proven that creating space for laughter, healing, conversation and joy – whether in-person or virtually – is what keeps us all connected.”
An All Fest Pass is $18. The pass does not include the Teen Workshop, which costs $5.
The opening night event, “What War Zone? Standup Comedy from Israel,” will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. Host Jonathan Gershberg will present with comedian Benji Lovitt, who will join live from Israel. Recommended for 18-plus. Gershberg, of Minneapolis, is the creator of Minnesota Tonight, a local late night comedy show filmed at Brave New Workshop.
The Queer Comedy Night will feature comic Dana Eagle with guests Lisa Geduldig, Liz Stone and Geulah Finman in a virtual event that can be watched at any time Jan. 28 through Sunday, Jan. 31. Recommended for 18-plus.
“A Night of Jewish Storytelling” will also be available at any time Jan. 28-31. Local comics will share personal stories using humor. Recommended for 18-plus.
The teen workshop is titled “Humor in Hard Times: Writing Satire with Anthony Sisler-Neuman. The live event will be 2 p.m. Jan. 31.
Participants will brainstorm, draft and rewrite short pieces in the style of satire and parody. Students will be asked to work on pieces about topics that are meaningful to them. Suggested for ages 12 and older.
For tickets or more information, visit tcjhumorfest.org.
