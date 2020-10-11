The Sabes and St. Paul Jewish community centers announced the film line-up of the 2020 Twin Cities Jewish Film Festival – a virtual festival featuring eight film events, including feature-length and short films and post-film conversations.
The festival will run Thursday, Oct. 15, through Sunday, Nov. 1, and feature Jewish-themed narrative, documentary and short films from around the world. Some of the films highlighted include “TransKids,” “Lost in Berlin,” “Stranger/Sister” and “The Tattooed Torah.”
“Despite the pandemic, our community has a strong desire to continue engaging the community with our programming,” Twin Cities Jewish Cultural Arts Director Robyn Awend said. “We are thrilled to be able to adapt and offer a variety of entertaining and thought-provoking films and special events, from the comfort of your home.”
The festival is free as a result of a donation from the Mary and Julius Pertzik Jewish Cultural Arts Fund.
For the entire lineup and to register, visit tcjfilmfest.org.
