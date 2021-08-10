Twin Cities Film Fest will host a movie trivia night Thursday, Aug. 12, at its office, 1633 West End Blvd. in St. Louis Park.

Stubby J, host and producer of the 4D Podcast Network, will provide the trivia questions. The event is for ages 21 and older. Two drink tickets come with admission. The cost is $5 for members, $10 for nonmembers in advance or $15 of nonmembers at the door.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with movie shorts and trivia beginning at 7:30 p.m.

For more info and tickets, visit twincitiesfilmfest.org.

