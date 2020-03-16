The Twin Cities Actor Expo, an event organized by the St. Louis Park-based Twin Cities Film Fest, has been postponed due to the coronavirus.
This one-day event had been scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at the Hopkins Center for the Arts. The event will be postponed until Saturday, Sept. 19, and will remain at the same location. Every actor and filmmaker who registered for the event will be individually notified via email about the change and given options, according to the festival.
Info: twincitiesfilmfest.org
