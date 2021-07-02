The Twin Cities Film Fest will host the Twin Cities Actor Expo 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at The Shops at West End in St. Louis Park.
The event is an educational and networking opportunity for local actors. The expo offers seminars with local agents, directors, casting directors and other industry professionals with topics for novice actors and experienced professionals alike.
For further details and to register, visit tinyurl.com/mzff9txp.
Additionally, the film fest is hosting “Comedy Shorts and Stand-Up” 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at the organization’s office, 1633 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park. Tickets are $10 for members, $20 in advance for nonmembers or $25 the day of the event. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event is 21-plus, with beer and wine available. Miss Shannan Paul will emcee.
The fest is planning a “TCFF Movie Trivia Night” at the office 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. Stubby J, host and producer of the 4D Podcast Network, will run the trivia. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event also is 21-plus and includes two drink tickets. The cost is $5 for members, $10 for non-members in advance and $15 the day of the show.
Tickets for festival events are available through eventbrite.com or twincitiesfilmfest.org.
