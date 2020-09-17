The Otto Bremer Trust has provided grants to Groves Academy and the Park Nicollet Foundation in St. Louis Park.

Groves Academy received $50,000 to support student literacy by third grade through teacher training and reading assistance to low-income students in Twin Cities elementary schools.

The Park Nicollet Foundation received $25,000 to provide mental health support and education to students who have experienced the death of a family member or friend.

“During these challenging times, our focus is on the communities in the region that need help and assistance now more than ever, and on the people who depend on the programs and services we help support,” said Brian Lipschultz, co-CEO and trustee of the trust.

For more information about Groves Academy, visit grovesacademy.org. To learn more about the Park Nicollet Foundation, visit healthpartners.com/foundations/park-nicollet.

