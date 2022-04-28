The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded a grant of $30,000 to the Park Nicollet Foundation, which is based in St. Louis Park.

The grant is intended to provide mental health support and education to students who have experienced the death of a family member or friend.

The grant is part of a round of grants from the trust totaling about $7.3 million.

For more information about the trust, visit ottobremer.org. More info about the Park Nicollet Foundation may be found at healthpartners.com/foundations/park-nicollet.

Load comments