Trunk show set Nov. 12-14 at Max’s in St. Louis Park - 1

Charms created by jewelry designer Erica Molinari will be on display Nov. 12-14 at Max’s in St. Louis Park. (Submitted photo)

Jewelry designer Erica Molinari will provide a trunk showing of her collections 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day Nov. 12-14 at Max’s, 3826 Grand Way in St. Louis Park.

Standard COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. Molinari creates gold and silver designs, including double-sided charms with engravings and quotes.

Other collections include oxidized silver earrings, rings and bangles embellished with gold and diamonds and enameled charms.

For more information, call 952-922-8364 or visit ericamolinari.com or stylebymax.com.

Load comments