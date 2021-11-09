The Waters of Eden Prairie held a Trunk or Treat event for area children and families Oct. 30.
The general public was invited to the event, where candy was distributed as an alternative to the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating.
In addition to allowing children to get an early daytime start on their Halloween fun, pets were allowed in on the action, too, as there was a Halloween Pet Costume Contest.
Those attending enjoyed bonfires and s’mores, plenty of sweet treats, and a spooky surprise or two.
