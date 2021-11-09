EP11coTrunkTreat2.jpg

The Waters staff and local community members lined up their decorated vehicles for Trunk or Treating.

The Waters of Eden Prairie held a Trunk or Treat event for area children and families Oct. 30.

The general public was invited to the event, where candy was distributed as an alternative to the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating.

EP11coTrunkTreat1.jpg

Entire families dressed to enjoy the Halloween festivities at The Waters of Eden Prairie, which included Trunk or Treating, hot beverages and treats, and roasting s’mores.

In addition to allowing children to get an early daytime start on their Halloween fun, pets were allowed in on the action, too, as there was a Halloween Pet Costume Contest.

Those attending enjoyed bonfires and s’mores, plenty of sweet treats, and a spooky surprise or two.

EP11coTrunkTreat3.jpg

Trunk or Treaters ranged in age from infants to over 90 years old. This party-goer showed off a skeleton costume proudly.
EP11coTrunkTreat4.jpg

Costumes varied from cute and sweet to spooky and scary. These twins dressed up as Beanie Boo Leopards for the event.
EP11coTrunkTreat5.jpg

Autumn Ostergaard, executive director for The Waters of Eden Prairie, greets Trunk or Treaters at her decorated vehicle.
Load comments