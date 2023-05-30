WZ01CO_Library.jpeg

Troop historian Ryan Hon with an exhibit on Wayzata Scout Troop 283 at Hennepin County Library in Wayzata. (Submitted photo)

A library exhibit is helping share the history of Wayzata Scout Troop 283.

Troop historian Ryan Hon, a sixth grader at Wayzata West Middle School, coordinated the display. 

