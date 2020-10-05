TreeHouse, a nonprofit that seeks to end hopelessness among teens, will host a virtual Power of Hope event noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
There is no cost to register for the one-hour program, and funds raised can be donated to the community TreeHouse of one’s choice.
TreeHouse is based in St. Louis Park and serves teens in communities across the Twin Cities, including Bloomington, Chaska, Eden Prairie, Edina, Lakeville, Mahtomedi, New Hope and St. Louis Park.
KARE 11 Anchor Julie Nelson will host the event, which will feature Mauri Melander Friestleben, principal of North High School and subject of the documentary “Love Them First.” She will discuss the power of hope to transform lives.
For registration and more information, visit treehousehope.org/woh.
