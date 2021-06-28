The teen-focused nonprofit TreeHouse is hosting the Path to Hope Challenge, a virtual campaign with the goal of logging 50,000 miles to raise awareness and support for TreeHouse communities in Minnesota and across the nation.
Participants can support teens at their local TreeHouse as part of this virtual campaign through Monday, July 5, raising money by walking, running or biking, or by donating to Path to Hope participants.
“Over the last year, teens have faced many challenges, struggling with mental health under the weight of academic, social and emotional pressure. At TreeHouse, we know that the path to hope is not a straight line, and that’s why we’re calling on our community to support their local teens through our virtual Path to Hope campaign,” said Tim Clark, CEO and president of TreeHouse. “We understand that hopelessness means something different to every teen, but we’ve found when we connect teens with their peers and adult mentors, they are provided with a meaningful opportunity to lean on, get support from, and share their experiences in a safe, welcoming environment.
Together, we can end hopelessness among teens.”
Register at TreeHouseHope.org/path-to-hope/ and join a TreeHouse team. Walk, run or bike and log miles virtually to help support TreeHouse. Donors can also give to individuals and teams participating in the Path to Hope Challenge.
While the nonprofit is based in St. Louis Park, donors can also donate to TreeHouse locations in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Chaska, Eagan, Eden Prairie, Edina, Lakeville, Mahtomedi, Minnetonka, New Hope and Plymouth.
