The annual Treat Boutique will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Messiah Church, 17805 County Road 6, Plymouth.

Visitors can stock up on Christmas cookies and shop for gifts for the holidays. More than 40 varieties of homemade cookies and bars sold by the pound, fresh baked pies, breads, candy, preserves, and Mayan and local handmade crafts will be featured. A lunch of sloppy joes, chips, cookie and drink will be served or enjoy soup-to-go, beginning at 11 a.m. All proceeds benefit local, national and international missions.

New this year - Mayan Crafts at the Treat Boutique, with Mayan artisan’s products from Guatemala, with proceeds benefiting the Mayan women and their families. These products are one of their main sources of income. Coin purses, luggage tags, various types of bags (purse, tote, etc), scarves, and jewelry will be available.

Load comments