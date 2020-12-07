Wayzata-based Inland Development Partners recently named Jack Trautz as new director of development.
In the new role, Trautz will be responsible for land and site acquisition, project management, negotiating client sales and interaction with the greater real estate industry.
Before joining Inland Development Partners, Trautz worked as a leasing specialist at Mid-America Real Estate Group.
For more information, visit inlanddp.com.
