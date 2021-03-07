a211pcPlymouthTrainDerailment.jpg

(Submitted photo)

A total of 22 train cars derailed Sunday along the tracks at Northwest Boulevard, north of Schmidt Lake Road in Plymouth. No injuries have been reported. The Canadian Pacific was carrying molten sulfur, asphalt and lumber

The Plymouth Public Safety Department responded to a Canadian Pacific train derailment at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 7 along the tracks at Northwest Boulevard, north of Schmidt Lake Road in Plymouth, according to the City of Plymouth.

A total of 22 train cars derailed, which contained molten sulfur, asphalt and lumber. The Plymouth Police and Fire departments have continually monitored the situation – and no leaks have been discovered.

Canadian Pacific crews will be working around the clock to clear the derailed cars and lay new railroad tracks to resume normal operations.

Canadian Pacific has been monitoring the air quality and has not obtained any unusual readings. A hazmat team will remain at the scene 24/7 until the site has been restored.

No injuries have been reported.

For the safety of all, pedestrians and nearby residents are encouraged to stay clear of the site, as CP is utilizing heavy machinery to clear the derailment.

Residents with questions may email community_connect@cpr.ca.

Load comments